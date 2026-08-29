Assam: SSB IG Sudhir Verma Reviews Border Security at Tamulpur, Udalguri BOPs

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Sudhir Verma, Inspector General, Frontier Headquarters, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Guwahati, accompanied by HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion SSB, Rangia, visited various Border Out Posts (BOPs) along the India-Bhutan border in Tamulpur and Udalguri districts.

During the visit, the inspector general inspected various BOPs and reviewed the border security arrangements. They also attended the Sainik Sammelan at BOP Guabari, where the IG interacted with the officers and personnel and issued necessary directions on important matters related to border security. In addition, the Inspector General, Sashastra Seema Bal, inaugurated three newly constructed separate accommodation units for the personnel and officers at BOP Guabari. On the occasion, he also participated in tree plantation activities at BOP Guabari and Bimalanagar.

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