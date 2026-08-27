Assam: BTC Deputy Speaker Bijit Gwra Narzary Ends His life in Tamulpur

Guwahati: On Wednesday, Bijit Gwra Narzary, Deputy Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and elected representative from the 26th Darrangajuli constituency, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Kumarikata in Assam’s Tamulpur district .

Narzary was reportedly found hanging at his residence. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and the reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been established. Further details are awaited.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in the region, Narzary had represented the Darrangajuli constituency as a Member of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) for four consecutive terms. His death has triggered shock and grief among political leaders, supporters and residents across the Bodoland Territorial Region.

BTC chief and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary expressed deep sorrow over Narzary’s death, describing his passing as an ‘irreparable loss’ to the community and public life.

Mohilary conveyed his condolences to Narzary’s family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers, and prayed for strength for the bereaved family.