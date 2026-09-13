Assam: SSB Rangia Holds Free Medical Camp for Border Villagers in Devchunga

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, organised a free medical camp under the Medical Civic Action (MCA) programme. The camp was organised under the guidance of HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, at Devchunga village on the Indo-Bhutan border, which falls under the area of responsibility of ‘E’ Company and Border Outpost (BOP) Guabari.

The medical camp was led by Dr Bandana Devi Kharibam, Deputy Commandant (Medical), 24th Battalion, SSB, Rangia. The primary objective of the camp was to provide free healthcare services to the people residing in the border areas and to create awareness regarding health and hygiene. A total of 188 beneficiaries availed the benefits of the medical camp.

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