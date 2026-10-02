Assam: SSB's Monthly Sainik Sammelan Highlights Coordination and Commendations

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised its monthly Sainik Sammelan for September at the battalion campus on Thursday under the guidance of Second-in-Command and Officiating Commandant Kh. Ibouchouba Singh.

The programme began with the SSB Song. Deputy Commandant and Quartermaster Virendra Singh Mehra reviewed issues raised during the previous Sammelan and apprised the officiating Commandant of the progress made. Personnel who had performed outstanding and commendable work were felicitated with Appreciation and Commendation Certificates. Inspector (Ministerial) Rajendra Prasad received a Commendation Certificate for his performance and contribution.

Addressing the personnel, Singh stressed mutual understanding, coordination and effective communication among all ranks. He said the Sammelan provided a platform for personnel to raise their problems, difficulties and suggestions directly with the Commandant or officiating Commandant for appropriate action. He directed personnel to remain alert, vigilant and dedicated to their duties and emphasised the importance of regular activities in maintaining security, discipline and operational efficiency ,a press release said.

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