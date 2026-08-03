Assam: SSS, RGU launch emergency drive to save flood-damaged Assamese manuscripts

A Correspondent

NAGAON: Society for Srimanta Sankardeva (SSS) launched an emergency conservation campaign in Upper Assam after the recent floods damaged ancient manuscripts in many xattras, namghars, Buddhist monasteries and private collections. The Royal Global University (RGU) of Guwahati has supported this campaign.

A society press release said that the flash floods of July 2026 affected more than 600,000 people in four districts of Upper Assam – Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat and Charaideo. Centuries-old manuscripts written in the tradition of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavadevas are currently on the verge of extinction due to damage from flood and fungus.

The campaign will recover manuscripts from flood-hit areas of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Golaghat districts and provide emergency preservation care. It will also create a digital archive of manuscripts for future generations. In addition, volunteers will be trained in these areas about how to preserve manuscripts during floods or other natural disasters in the future.

Society for Srimanta Sankardeva has called upon all xattras, namgharas, Buddhist monasteries and local people to co-operate in this initiative.

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