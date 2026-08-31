Assam: St Mary’s School hosts art and science exhibition in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: St Mary’s School, Raisai, Demow, organised an Art and Science Exhibition on August 28 on the school premises, where students showcased their creativity, imagination, scientific knowledge and innovative ideas through a wide range of exhibits and models.

Students from Classes 1 to 10 displayed models prepared by them, attracting the attention of visitors. Students of Nursery, KG 1 and KG 2 attended the exhibition in cultural attire.

Students and teachers from 15 to 20 schools in and around Demow attended the Art and Science Exhibition. William Horo, Rector of St Joseph Religious Training Centre, Dibrugarh, was present as the chief guest.

Addressing the students, Horo referred to the English proverb, “Practice makes a person perfect,” and described the exhibition as an opportunity for students to put their learning into practice. He said students study theory throughout the year and get an opportunity through such exhibitions to demonstrate their knowledge of science and art.

Father Andreas Indwar, Principal of St Mary’s School, said there was great enthusiasm among the students, staff and guardians who attended the programme. He said the teachers had done a commendable job in guiding and helping the students with their preparations.

The Art and Science Exhibition began at 9 am and concluded at 1:30 pm.

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