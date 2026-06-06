Children’s Science Exhibition Held in Morigaon, Five Projects Selected for State Meet

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A district-level children’s science exhibition was organised by the Morigaon District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at the premises of DIET on June 2 and 3. The theme of the exhibition was ‘STEM for a Developed and Self-Reliant India,’ to realise the dream of building a developed and self-reliant India. Students from various schools participated in the exhibition by preparing models on sustainable agriculture, green energy, waste management, alternatives to plastics, water conservation, hygiene, emerging technologies, and recreational mathematics. The judges selected a total of 5 projects for the state-level science exhibition organised by the State Council for Education, Research and Training (SCERT), Assam. These five projects were exhibited by Jagiroad Central School, St. Theresa School, Gerua Girls Higher Secondary School, Shaheed Surya Bora Secondary School, and Rangadaria Higher Secondary School.

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