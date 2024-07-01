Assam: St. Theresa’s School hosts workshop on effective classroom management in Morigaon

A Correspondent

Morigaon: St. Theresa’s School, Morigaon, in collaboration with Eupheus Learning, hosted a workshop on “Effective Classroom Management through Personalised Learning; Impacting Behavioural Changes” at the school premises today. The inaugural session was graced by the presence of the district commissioner, Morigaon Debasish Sharma, IAS. Over 200 school teachers from Morigaon, Kamrup, and Nagaon districts participated in the event.

Addressing the teachers, the District Commissioner emphasised the pivotal role of educators in shaping students’ beliefs and fostering rational thinking. He highlighted the importance of nurturing critical thinking, promoting open-mindedness, and cultivating an appreciation for evidence-based reasoning. These efforts, he noted, are crucial not only for academic excellence but also for preparing students for personal and professional success, enabling them to navigate life’s challenges with confidence and wisdom. The workshop featured insightful presentations by prominent academicians Laldinmawla Hnialum and Sandeep Gulia. They shared their expertise on classroom management, personalised learning, and effective strategies to bring about behavioural changes among students.

Also Read: Samagra Shiksha, Assam cancels training as teacher bodies refuse to budge (sentinelassam.com)