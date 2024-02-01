Assam: Staff nurse of Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital Parishmita Bora, dies

KOKRAJHAR: A staff nurse of Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) Parishmita Bora (23), daughter of Manaj Bora of village Kamarchaburi, Tezpur of Sonitpur died by falling from a running train at Kokrajhar railway station on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm. Sources from GRP Bishnu Basumatary said Parishmita and her boyfriend Bishal Tanti (24), son of Lalit Tanti of Rubber Bagan, PWD Colony,Tezpur were coming from Bongaigaon by Saraight train to Kokrajhar. He said they purchased train tickets for Brahmaputra Mail but boarded the Saraighat Express train which has no stoppage at Kokrajhar railway station. He also said Parishmita jumped off the train when it got slow speed between 20-30 km/hr. in the station. She fell down and got injured on the head who later, succumbed to head injury on the way to RN Brahma Civil Hospital. Bishal Tanti also jumped off the train and he also received minor injury at leg. According to the statement of Bishal Tanti, they went to New Bongaigaon junction for booking parcel of his bike to take home by train after which they came back to Kokrajhar by train when the unfortunate incident happened.

