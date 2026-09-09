Assam: Stakeholders Meet in Kokrajhar to Frame SOP for E-Rickshaw Operations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: An urgent general stakeholders’ meeting was held on Monday to discuss the growing number of e-rickshaws and their impact on traffic management in Kokrajhar town and across the district. The meeting was chaired by Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar. Representatives from various government departments, e-rickshaw unions, senior citizens, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Axam Xahitya Xabha, ABSU, and other local social organisations attended the meeting.

After detailed discussions and consultations with stakeholders, it was decided to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for regulating the movement and operation of e-rickshaws in Kokrajhar district.

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