Assam State Budget 2024-25 Paves Way For Sattra Development, Pilgrimage Promotion

GUWAHATI: Major emphasis was given to the development of Sattras (monastic institutions created as part of the 16th-century Neo-Vaishnavite reformist movement) and the facilitation of pilgrimage in the recently concluded state budget for 2024-25 in Assam.

This is a monumental step towards preserving religious heritage and encouraging spiritual tourism.

Henceforth, the state government has earmarked substantial funds for this purpose.

The renowned Batadrava Than received an allocation of Rs 240 crore for the preservation of both its internal and external structures.