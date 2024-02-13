Assam State Budget 2024-25 Paves Way For Sattra Development, Pilgrimage Promotion
GUWAHATI: Major emphasis was given to the development of Sattras (monastic institutions created as part of the 16th-century Neo-Vaishnavite reformist movement) and the facilitation of pilgrimage in the recently concluded state budget for 2024-25 in Assam.
This is a monumental step towards preserving religious heritage and encouraging spiritual tourism.
Henceforth, the state government has earmarked substantial funds for this purpose.
The renowned Batadrava Than received an allocation of Rs 240 crore for the preservation of both its internal and external structures.
Moreover, Patbaushi located in Barpeta district, stands as a beacon of the Vaishnavite tradition, serving as the sacred meeting ground for eminent saints like Srimanta Sankardev, Sri Sri Madhabdev, Sri Sri Damodardev, and Sri Sri Haridev.
The state government recognized its significance by disbursing Rs 15 crore for the initial phase of development and expansion of Sri Sri Patbaushi Satra.
Furthermore, as per the budget statement, Sri Sri Kamalabari Satra situated in Titabor has been allocated a sum of Rs 5 crore for its preservation.
Apart from these, an additional Rs 2 crore has been dedicated for Srimanta Sankardeva Satra in Barangajuli in Assam's Udalguri district.
Meanwhile, under the ongoing Punya Dham scheme, enormous opportunities are provided to pilgrims to set out on spiritual journey to revered destinations such as Puri, Vrindavan, and Varanasi.
This year marks the continuation of this sacred initiative, reaffirming the government’s commitment to spiritual enrichment, the statement added.
Moreover, the government unveiled a new initiative titled “Punya Tirtha Yojana,” wherein it has vowed to facilitate the pilgrimage of 25,000 devotees to the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.
With a generous budgetary provision of Rs 25 crore, this endeavor sought to deepen spiritual connections and foster cultural unity.
Earlier, a Rs 2.9 lakh crore Budget was tabled by the Assam government for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, featuring a deficit of 774.47 crore and no proposed new taxes.