Assam State Commission for Women Seeks Probe into Zubeen's Remark on Actor Nishita Goswami

GUWAHATI: Taking a suo moto cognizance on Assam's singer Zubeen Garg's highly objectionable remarks on the actor Nishita Goswami, the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) has asked Assam police to probe into the matter.

According to reports, the Commission has further sent a copy of its instruction to the DGP, Assam to take necessary action.



Earlier, the Assamese singing sensation icon, Zubeen while on stage in front of a huge live gathering, commented on Nishita's backside leaving the actress feeling humiliated, ashamed and hurt.



It is to be mentioned here that this obviously, has not gone down well with anyone and once again brought the spotlight back on the issue of woman's decency and modesty being outraged anywhere and at any level.

Meanwhile, Nishita Goswami, who was at the receiving end of the allegedly "sexist" remark, shared a picture on her Facebook handle which stated – "She is a woman, she is a mother, she is a daughter, she is a wife. Respect female".

This is not the first time that Zubeen Garg has drawn flak for his bad behaviour and loose tongue. There have been several incidents when the singer-actor and filmmaker had either abused someone or behaved inappropriately with someone.



Meanwhile, Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) rights activist Milin Dutta, who was allegedly misbehaved by Zubeen on stage, said that he was not allowed to speak a single line by the singer.

Dutta said Zubeen shushed when he tried to say a few words about the motivation behind producing a film on the LGBTQ community. "Society should step in and condemn such incidents before they become a part of the public psyche," he said.

On the other hand, Zubeen Garg's recent sexually explicit remarks on actor Nishita Goswami drew sharp criticism in social media.

While some said they "love & respect Zubeen's creativity….this incident is too difficult to forgive & forget", some hoped that the singer's near and dear ones including his wife (Garima Saikia Garg, a designer and filmmaker) would help Zubeen understand what is wrong and what is right and act responsibly.





