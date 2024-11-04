Assam: State Congress President Bhupen Bora Kicks off Campaign in Dholai

A correspondent

Silchar: Whipping up the campaign for the party candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha in the ensuing bye-election, the state Congress president Bhupen Bora claimed that he could smell the scent of change that had swept the Dholai constituency, usually known as a saffron bastion. Bora, who attended a series of rallies in. Dholai on Saturday night, however, focused on the on-going episode of dissidence in the ruling party. “The BJP leaders are busy pacifying the dissidents. They pacify one; the other gets angry. Such a critical stage the ruling party is going through that the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is compelled to cut short his Jharkhand assignment to hold rally in a bi election.’, Bora mocked at the BJP. He said the people of Dholai in the past had blessed the BJP immensely, but now they could realize that in return they had received nothing, not even the basic needs they deserved. ”People of Dholai desperately need a change, a change that can ensure the development they actually deserve, and I could understand that they want the Congress to represent in the Assembly like before,” a visibly confident Bora claimed.

In the 2021 Assembly election, BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya defeated his Congress rival by a margin of more than 20 thousand votes. However, post delimitation, the population as well as the geography of the constituency had majorly changed. In the Lok Sabha election held this year, the BJP polled 60 thousand more votes than the Congress. However, the ensuing bye-election would be held on the basis of the pre-delimitation structure.

