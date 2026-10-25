Assam State Journalists’ Association holds Executive Meeting in Nagaon district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The central executive committee meeting of the Assam State Journalists' Association (ASJA) was held on Saturday at the Inspection Bungalow of the Public Works Department (PWD) at Batadrava in Nagaon district. An inaugural ceremony was organised ahead of the executive committee meeting. Attending the programme as the chief guest, Dhing MLA Mehboob Muktar recalled his years as a journalist and said that his nearly two decades in journalism had provided him with an opportunity to connect with people and serve society. He added that this experience had helped him become a public representative.

Referring to the development of the Dhing Assembly constituency, Moktar said that he had begun efforts to accelerate its progress and would work continuously throughout his five-year term to give the constituency a new look The inaugural session was presided over by ASJA state President Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa. Noted journalist Kanak Hazarika, who attended as a distinguished guest, urged journalists to discharge their professional responsibilities with a strong sense of social accountability.