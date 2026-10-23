Kamargaon Journalists’ Association Announces Awards Honoring Excellence in Journalism and Literature

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association on Thursday announced several awards to be conferred by the organisation.

Veteran journalist Manik Chandra Sharma of Barpathar has been selected for the Dumbi Kaman Memorial Best Journalism Award 2027, which is presented at the Golaghat district level in memory of freedom fighter Dumbi Kaman.

Girimallika Saikia, a resident of Bangaon in Golaghat district, has been selected for the Mahendra Nath Hazarika Memorial Literary Award 2027. She is a teacher, writer, environmental conservationist, and environmental activist. Bubul Dutta, President of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Association, will receive the Special Honour in Journalism 2027.