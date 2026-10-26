Assam: State-level Bhupendra Sangeet Competition to be held on Nov 5

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Ban Theatre, the historic cultural institution of Tezpur, in association with the Sonitpur District Administration, will organise a state-level group singing competition of Bhupendra Sangeet at Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi in Tezpur on November 5 to mark the death anniversary of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The annual competition aims to celebrate the musical legacy of the iconic artist, popularly known as Sudhakantha, and promote his contributions to Assamese music and culture.

The team securing first place will receive Rs 15,000, a trophy and a certificate. The second and third prizes carry Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively, along with trophies and certificates. Two teams will also receive special judges’ awards of Rs 2,000 each.

Participants may perform any Assamese song written and composed by Dr. Hazarika, but the entire song must be presented. There will be no age restrictions. Each team must have 10 singers, with a minimum of eight permitted. Electronic musical instruments are prohibited, while the number of instrumentalists must not exceed four.

Interested teams must register by paying an entry fee of Rs 500 and confirm participation by November 1. The order of performances will be determined through a lottery. Teams must report to the venue by 2 pm on the day of the competition. The organisers have prohibited rehearsals in the green room during the competition and stated that the judges’ decision will be final and binding.

According to a press release, interested teams may contact the organising committee at 94350 80985 or 94350 80048, or visit the Ban Theatre office for registration and further details. Limited travel assistance will also be provided to teams coming from distant locations.