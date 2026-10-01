KKHSOU Observes Year-Long Birth Centenary Celebrations of Dr Bhupen Hazarika

GuwahatI: The, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) organised the closing ceremony of its year-long birth centenary celebrations of legendary Assamese cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the Zubeen Garg Auditorium on its Khanapara campus on 30th September .

The programme began with a floral tribute to Dr Hazarika, followed by a welcome address by Dr Mrinal Jyoti Goswami, Programme Coordinator, KKHSOU.

Delivering the inaugural address, KKHSOU Registrar Prof Pranab Saikia highlighted the humanist and socially conscious dimensions of Hazarika’s songs. He spoke about recurring themes of rebellion, human suffering, solidarity and hope in the legendary singer’s works, while underlining his contribution to taking Assamese culture to the global stage.

Saikia also emphasised the need to understand, practise and carry forward Hazarika’s artistic legacy rather than merely remembering him.

Prof Pranjit Bora delivered a lecture on Hazarika’s life and works, focusing on his distinctive artistic expression and contribution to Assamese music. He described Hazarika’s art as being rooted in social reality and noted his ability to connect with the masses through music and language. He also highlighted the symbolism, visual imagery, range and social relevance of his compositions, particularly his portrayal of marginalised communities.

During the event, Dr Mrinal Jyoti Goswami’s Assamese-language book, Gobeshanar Pronalitattwa Aru Proyog (Research Methodology and Practice), was formally released.

In his presidential remarks, KKHSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajendra Prasad Das said Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Assam were inseparably connected. He noted that Hazarika’s songs continue to inspire, unite and motivate people and stressed the importance of continuing discussions and practices surrounding his life and works.

The formal session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Goswami, which was followed by a cultural programme featuring dance, poetry recitation and songs performed by members of the university fraternity.

The closing ceremony marked the culmination of KKHSOU’s year-long celebrations and reaffirmed its commitment to preserving, studying and promoting Dr Hazarika’s enduring artistic, cultural and humanist legacy.