Assam: State-level dance competition on Zubeen Garg songs held at Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A state-level dance competition based on the songs of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, organised by the Rhythm Dance Academy in association with Sootea Live, a popular news portal, was held at Sootea Natya Bhawan on Friday.

At the very outset of the competition, Gopal Krishna Goswami, Principal of Naduar Sangeet Vidyapeeth, lit an earthen lamp in front of a portrait of the heartthrob Zubeen Garg and offered floral tributes. A large number of participants from across the state took part in the competition.

Popular Assamese cine actor Pol Phukan and choreographer Sunny Raj Hazarika graced the event as judges. In the junior section, Nandini Deka, Tamanna Saikia, and Ayat Ahmed secured the first, second, and third prizes respectively, while in the senior section, Shalini Kumari, Rani Bhuyan, and Biplab Kataky won the first, second, and third prizes respectively.

A total of fifty participants competed in the event across both sections. Notably, the prizes for the senior section were awarded by Ratul Barua and his family members in memory of late Prastuti Barua, while the junior section prizes were sponsored by Gargi Barua.

Prizenta Bora, Boishnabi Kalita, Samujjal Kashyap, Bidisha Saikia, Dabar Nandini Das, and Arihana Saikia were awarded jury's special prizes, informed Uttam Kumar Nath, Chief Editor of Sootea Live.

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