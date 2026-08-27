Assam: State-level HIV and STI awareness campaign launched in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A 60-day statewide Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign on HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) was launched at the Dibrugarh District Library on Wednesday with the aim of increasing public awareness and knowledge about HIV, AIDS, and STIs across Assam.

The state-level launch programme was organised by the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS). Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal attended the event as the chief guest.

Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan, Minister for Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Rameshwar Teli, and Khowang MLA Chakradhar Gogoi attended the programme as distinguished guests. Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kairi was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Singhal said that the campaign aims to increase awareness about the different modes of HIV transmission, reduce discrimination against people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS, and strengthen awareness about the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017.

Under the 60-day campaign, 35 districts, 3,900 villages, and 500 slum areas across Assam will be covered. The campaign will also cover 500 schools and 200 colleges. In addition, 100 special camps will be organised at government hospitals to provide free HIV/STI testing, counselling and treatment services.

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