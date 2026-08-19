Assam News

Assam: State Minister Biswajit Daimary hands over district sports stadiums to BTC

BTC takes charge of multi-crore district sports complexes in Baksa and Chirang for management and operations
Biswajit Daimary
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KOKRAJHAR: A joint meeting of the Government of Assam and BTC was held in Guwahati on Tuesday. As part of the meeting, the Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam, Biswajit Daimary, handed over the management, maintenance, and operation of the District Sports Complex built at a cost of Rs 50 crore from the state fund at Bathoupuri, Mushalpur, in Baksa district and Kajalgaon Sports Complex built at a cost of Rs 35.45 crore at Kajalgaon in Chirang district to the BTC authority.

Minister Biswajit Daimary handed over the NOC for management, maintenance, and operation to the BTC authority. EM of Sports, BTC Lwmsrao Daimary and Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, BTC Bhaskar Jyoti Manta received the NOC.

Also Read: Minister Biswajit Daimary reviews development of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University

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Biswajit Daimary
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