Minister Biswajit Daimary reviews development of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Biswajit Daimary on Wednesday visited the administrative headquarters of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University in Dibrugarh to review the institution’s ongoing development and future plans.

During the visit, the minister held a review meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Hirendra Nath Sarma, Registrar Pankaj Borthakur, and senior university officials. The meeting focused on key issues relating to institutional development, expansion of academic programmes, and infrastructural challenges.

Daimary reaffirmed the Assam Government’s commitment to strengthening sports education and promoting youth empowerment through the university.

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