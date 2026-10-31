Assam State Museum to Host Hand Embroidery Workshop for School Students at 'Aitihya' Festival

Guwahati: In a dynamic bid to revive traditional crafts among the younger generation, the Directorate of Museums, Assam, has announced a specialized five-day workshop on hand embroidery. The interactive session, themed "Needle and Thread," will be held at the Assam State Museum in Guwahati from 25 to 29 November 2026.

The workshop is organized as a core highlight of ‘Aitihya – The Museum Festival’, an annual cultural event dedicated to celebrating the rich material heritage and indigenous crafts of the region. The festival aims to transform the museum space from a static gallery into an active learning hub for local communities.

The five-day program is designed for school students currently enrolled in Classes V to VIII. Participants will receive hands-on training from master artisans, learning fundamental stitch techniques, pattern tracing, and creative textile design. Organizers hope the experience will introduce children to the meditative and artistic values of traditional handwork.

"Introducing our school children to the intricate art of hand embroidery helps them connect deeply with our cultural roots while fostering patience and fine motor skills," officials stated during the announcement. "Through 'Aitihya', we want to show that museums are living spaces for artistic exploration."

Parents and school administrators have welcomed the initiative. "In a digital age, giving children a chance to create something beautiful with their own hands using just a needle and thread is invaluable," noted a local school teacher in Guwahati.

Interested students must submit their applications by 15 November 2026. Due to limited seating aimed at ensuring personalized guidance from the mentors, entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration forms can be accessed directly at the Assam State Museum help desk in Dighalipukhuri.