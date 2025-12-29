Assam State Power Workers’ Union puts agitation on hold after assurances of talks

A Correspondent

BONGAIGAON: The Assam State Power Workers’ Union (ASPWU) has decided to temporarily suspend its proposed agitation programme following assurances of dialogue from the power corporations. According to a press statement issued by Union President Tailendra Nath Saikia, Executive President Ramakanta Mili, and General Secretary Amit Kar, the decision was taken in a Central Office Bearers’ meeting held via video conference on December 27, 2025. During the meeting, representatives from the Human Resources departments of APDCL and APGCL requested the Union to keep its agitation in abeyance and assured that discussions would be held in the first week of January.

After detailed deliberations, the meeting unanimously resolved to temporarily suspend the Pen-down and Tools-down agitation programme that was scheduled for December 29, 2025. The Union leadership has appealed to all central committee office-bearers to ensure that the decision regarding the suspension of the agitation is communicated to every member of the Assam State Power Workers’ Union.

