Assam State Safai Karmachari Commission reviews welfare of sanitation workers

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A review meeting of the Assam State Safai Karmachari Commission was held today at the Conference Hall of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup, Amingaon, under the chairmanship of Baijnath Basfore. The meeting was convened to assess the status of welfare measures, working conditions, and grievances of sanitation workers employed under various government departments and municipal boards in Kamrup district.

During the meeting, the Chairman sought detailed reports from officials of Rangia, Palasbari, and North Guwahati Municipal Boards on the implementation of welfare benefits for sanitation workers, including payment of minimum wages, provision of ESI and PF benefits, issuance of identity cards, supply of safety kits (such as gloves, boots, and raincoats), regular health check-ups, health insurance, housing facilities, safe drinking water, and proper sanitation.

The Chairman instructed the District Labour Welfare Department to ensure that sanitation workers under all government departments receive minimum wages as per prescribed norms. He also directed all departments to submit proposals, where necessary, for the creation and filling of sanitation worker posts.

Basfore further informed that a state-level awareness workshop for sanitation workers will be organised on February 19 at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa, Guwahati, and requested all departmental heads to ensure the participation of sanitation workers from their respective offices. The meeting was attended by Geetashri Lachit, Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup, along with senior officers from various government departments and municipal boards.

As part of his two-day visit, the Chairman also interacted with sanitation workers and representatives of institutions including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Emami Group, NIPER, and several private hospitals located at Amingaon.

The Chairman emphasized that ensuring the dignity, safety, and welfare of sanitation workers is a shared responsibility of every institution and called upon all stakeholders to uphold their rights and improve their working conditions.

