Assam: State welcomes 2026 with prayers, faith and festivity

CORRESPONDENTS

DEMOW: On the first day of 2026, the people of Demow and its surrounding areas visited Kali Mandir, Radha Krishna Mandir, and Hanuman Mandir in Demow, Sai Baba Mandir in Desang Rajabari, and Shiva Mandir in Sivasagar to seek blessings from the gods. Braving the cold weather, the people also thronged the various picnic spots and enjoyed themselves there. The roads were almost empty and business activities were low on Thursday.

BOKAKHAT: On the first day of the English New Year, a continuous flow of devotees was witnessed at the Numaligarh Babathan and the ancient temple of Devopahar, located at the foothills of Devopahar under the Bokakhat sub-division.

This Babathan, regarded as one of the most revered religious sites in the state with deep faith and belief among devotees, has a special historical background. According to popular belief, an ancient temple situated atop Devopahar was destroyed in the great earthquake of 1897. The Shiva idol from that temple was later brought down and the Numaligarh Babathan established at the foothills of Devopahar. Since then, devotees from across the district as well as different parts of the state have been gathering at this sacred site.

Every year, a special fair is organized at Babathan on the occasion of Shivaratri, when the place becomes crowded with devotees. However, on this first day of the year, people gathered in large numbers to offer prayers, wishing that the New Year would be auspicious and bring well-being to all.

During the day, heavy crowds were also seen along National Highway 39. Devotees also visited the remains of the ancient temple at Devopahar and offered prayers there.

TEZPUR: On the eve of the English New Year, Tezpur witnessed a warm and memorable cultural gathering for senior citizens, titled 'Some Songs, Some Words and Some Poems,' held amid the scenic surroundings of the Sonitpur District Commissioner's official residence. The programme continued late into the night, coming alive with songs, poetry recitations, dramatic dialogues, conversations, and Bihu dance performances by participants aged between 60 and over 90 years.

Organized for the first time in the district with the aim of providing emotional and cultural nourishment to senior citizens, the event was held under the special initiative of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das. Including a dinner arrangement, the intimate gathering saw the participation of over a hundred senior citizens from different walks of life in Tezpur, transforming the evening into a joyous celebration.

The programme was anchored by newly-elected Ban Theatre Secretary Pankaj Barua. In his welcome address, District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das explained the objective of the event and expressed gratitude to the senior citizens for their enthusiastic presence. He remarked that society was shaped by the guidance and contributions of elders, whose legacy continued to inspire future generations, and said that he felt honoured to felicitate Tezpur's senior citizens on the New Year's Eve.

Under the leadership of popular Tezpur singer Pranjal Barua, a group of selected vocalists presented melodious songs that offered rich emotional delight to the audience. Renowned radio artistes Durgamoee Bora and Chandramita Thakuria from Guwahati also rendered several evergreen numbers, adding charm to the musical evening.

The programme further featured poetry recitations by Dhrubajyoti Das, President of Tezpur Xahitya Xabha, Kamal Barua, Additional District Commissioner of Sonitpur, and noted poet Dolly Goswami. Vice-President of the Sonitpur Senior Citizens' Association Dev Das entertained the audience with a satirical poem, creating a light-hearted atmosphere.

Several eminent personalities, including archaeologist Dr Satish Chandra Bhattacharya, Ban Theatre President Bankim Sarma, retired professor Minu Devi, actress Dr Jahanara Begum, former President of Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti Dr Charu Saharia Nath, veteran actress Kalpana Kalita, and literary pensioner Sushil Kurmi, attended the programme along with office-bearers of the Senior Citizens' Association.

Veteran singers Sachchidananda Bora and Ajit Das rendered timeless songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Jayanta Hazarika, while Dr Gopal Bordoloi and Yadav Nath also performed musical pieces. The highlight of the evening came towards the end when 93-year-old Mahendra Nath Keot, along with other senior citizens, joined the Bihu dance to the rhythm of Chandramita Thakuria's performance creating a truly unforgettable moment.

Young singers Simantajit Bora, Niyarkana Bora, Prantik Krishnan, Kristi Borthakur, Parismita Sharma, and Shantanu Rajbanshi also performed evergreen songs, making the musical, poetic, and cultural evening thoroughly enjoyable and memorable for the senior citizens of Tezpur.

DIBRUGARH: Residents of Dibrugarh welcomed 2026 with spiritual fervour on Thursday as hundreds of devotees thronged religious places across the town, seeking divine blessings for the year ahead. Temples, churches, and gurudwaras witnessed significant footfall as people chose to begin 2026 with prayers and gratitude.

The highest rush was recorded at the magnificent Jagannath temple in the Khanikar area, where devotees began arriving from early morning to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath. The temple, located approximately 6 km from the city centre along the Dibrugarh bypass, has become a major spiritual landmark since its consecration in 2014.

"We wanted to start the new year by seeking Lord Jagannath's blessings," said Purabi Sharma, a Dibrugarh resident who arrived at the temple with her family. She added, "There's something special about praying here on New Year's Day. It fills us with hope and positivity for the months ahead."

Meanwhile, the 94-year-old Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church at Khalihamari also witnessed steady attendance throughout the day. Built in 1934, this historic church has been a cornerstone of Christian faith in Dibrugarh for nearly a century. Devotees attended special New Year masses, with families gathering to pray together and celebrate the beginning of 2026.

The historic Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, located on AT Road in Dibrugarh, also welcomed numerous visitors throughout the day. Established in 1919, this 107-year-old gurudwara stands as a testament to Dibrugarh's rich cultural and religious diversity. Devotees participated in prayers and partook in the traditional langar, the community kitchen that serves meals to all visitors regardless of faith. The harmonious convergence of devotees at various religious places across Dibrugarh reflected the town's pluralistic ethos and the shared aspiration for a peaceful and prosperous new year.

