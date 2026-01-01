Let 2026 be year for mankind to prove its supremacy: Xatradhikar

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the eve of the New Year, Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, Majuli, expected the year 2026 to be the year for mankind to prove its supremacy.

Talking to The Sentinel, Xatradhikar Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami said, “The year 2025 was not good for Assam, as several noted personalities suffered an untimely demise. In this world, birth is inevitably followed by death. But we don’t desire anyone suffering an untimely end in 2026. The people we lost in 2025 left an indelible mark in our hearts. We hope that we do not have to bear such deaths in the coming year also.”

He further said, “Man is the supreme being. As mankind is supreme, it is expected of humans to have the kind of thinking that will benefit each other. We all have to think about how we can benefit each other in the year 2026. The new generation should also think along these lines. When people think for the better of others, we can say goodbye to hate. Mankind has progressed much, and we expect that man will be able to assert supremacy in 2026.”

Regarding the future of river island Majuli, the Xatradhikar stated, “Work on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge has been stalled for the past one year. People have lots of dreams regarding this bridge, and we hope that the work will resume shortly. Land erosion is an age-old problem faced by the people of Majuli. The government has taken up some measures to check the erosion, but more needs to be done in a scientific manner. Every year, we are losing a lot of land. To protect Majuli, the government should adopt measures like not allowing each and everyone to purchase land here or set up industries haphazardly. We, the people of Majuli, hope that some of our problems will disappear in the year 2026.”

