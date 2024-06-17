Assam: Statue of Alaidao Khersa unveiled by Debolal Gorlosa near Maibang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The statue of the great seer Alaidao Khersa (Rasiya Patri) was unveiled by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, at Kasmaipur near NH-27 before a large gathering on Friday. Alaidao Khersa (Rasiya Patri) was the first Patri and is widely revered as the leading seer by the Dimasas.

President of Khersa Welfare Society Demon Khersa in his address dwelt at length on the life and works of Alaidao Khersa while appreciating CEM Gorlosa for honouring him.

In his speech, CEM Gorlosa said that installation of statues of such prominent personalities of the Dimasa community would help the coming generations know about the rich culture and traditions of the community. CEM Gorlosawas accompanied by Chairman Mohet Hojai, Executive Members DonpainanThaosen, NiranjanHojai, Probita Johori, Debojit Bathari, MACs Dhriti Thaosen, RupaliLangthasa, Ratan Jarambusa, Monjoy Langthasa, Nojit Kemprai and Projith Hojai Pronoth Rajiyung, among others.

Also Read: CEM Debolal Gorlosa Inaugurates M/S Sambudhan Phonglo Electrical Shop in Haflong, Promoting Local Entrepreneurship (sentinelassam.com)