CEM Debolal Gorlosa Inaugurates M/S Sambudhan Phonglo Electrical Shop in Haflong, Promoting Local Entrepreneurship

HAFLONG: Chief Executive Member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa inaugurated the M/S Sambudhan Phonglo Electrical Shop at Haflong Town on Friday. CEM Gorlosa was accompanied by Executive Member DonpainanThaosen, MAC Rupali Langthasa and others.

This is a significant milestone for local entrepreneurship and employment in the district. The shop has been established with the support of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), which has been instrumental in fostering skill development and self-reliance among the local populace. The proprietors of the new electrical shop have received specialized training at the Sengya Sambudhan Phonglo Skill Development Centre located in Diyungbra. This centre has been pivotal in equipping trainees with the necessary skills to excel in the electrical sector, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the demands of their trade.

In a bid to further boost local employment and economic growth, there are plans to open additional branches of M/S Sambudhan Phonglo Electrical Shop throughout the district. This expansion will aim to create more job opportunities for those who have undergone training at the skill development centre, thus fostering a sustainable model of skilled labour and entrepreneurial development in Dima Hasao.

