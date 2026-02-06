Assam: Statue of Padma Shri Pratima Barua Pandey unveiled in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A newly-constructed statue of Padma Shri awardee and renowned folk singer Pratima Barua Pandey was unveiled on Thursday at the Dolagaon Rickshaw Stand Chowk, near Bongaigaon University.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by several distinguished personalities. Among the chief guests were Alka Pandey, daughter of the legendary singer, Ganga Shankar Pandey, former Principal of Pramathesh Barua College, and Gopeswar Talukdar, Chairman of Bongaigaon Development Authority. Speakers at the programme highlighted the immense contribution of Pratima Barua Pandey to Assamese folk music, particularly Goalpariya Lokgeet, and described the statue as a fitting tribute to her enduring legacy. The event witnessed the presence of local residents and admirers, who welcomed the initiative as a step towards preserving and honouring Assam's rich cultural heritage.

