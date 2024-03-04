Manipur: Manipur Police Rescue Abducted Individual, One Suspect Arrested
In a rapid operation, Manipur Police successfully saved a 55-year-old and his car who was abducted on March 2 by unidentified people in Imphal East. After getting a report about this missing person, they immediately started searching. By March 4, they were able to find both the man and his car safe in the Napetpalli area.
Their achievement was made even greater when they captured Lukhram Bikram Singh, a 40-year-old who goes by Kuthan and lives in Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai. This man, in connection to the kidnap case, was handed over to police by the Duty Magistrate.
Simultaneously, additional searches and checkpoint inspections in the area led to a shocking find. Close to the Elora Hotel in Moreh, Manipur, they found a large amount of weapons and ammo, including guns and explosives. This successful action started on March 1 because of helpful intelligence details, and it led to the discovery of a large amount of illegal weapons and bullets.
A One Point 38 Pistol, Ten Homemade Explosive Devices, Three Grenades, and various kinds of bullets were among the items found. The discovery of these items emphasizes how serious the problem of illegal weapons is in this area.
Knowing the seriousness of this issue, the Manipur Police quickly handed over the weapons and bullets they found to local officials. These officials are expected to look deeper into where these arms came from and if they are linked to other illegal weapons. Their goal is to break apart any illegal arms groups and stop future threats to safety.
Manipur Police show dedication and efficiency by combining a rescue mission with a seizure of war-like stores. Their actions highlight public safety and fight against illegal activities. But even with this successful event, there's a reminder. Illegal arms are still being circulated.
