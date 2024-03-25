Assam: STF Detains Tauseef Ali Farooqui’s Aide in ISIS Case

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) Assam has detained Sohail Ur Rehman, an associate of Tauseef Ali Farooqui who was earlier arrested for allegedly declaring support for ISIS on social media.

A team from STF, led by Kamrup Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak, went to the Lohit hostel in IIT Guwahati to question Sohail and determine if he has any links to the terrorist group.

Sohail hails from Jammu and is a student at the prestigious educational institution.

Meanwhile, Farooqui was arrested by the police after he openly supported the Islamic State terrorist group in a letter posted at LinkedIn.