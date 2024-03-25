Assam: STF Detains Tauseef Ali Farooqui’s Aide in ISIS Case

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) Assam has detained Sohail Ur Rehman, an associate of Tauseef Ali Farooqui who was earlier arrested for allegedly declaring support for ISIS on social media.
A team from STF, led by Kamrup Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak, went to the Lohit hostel in IIT Guwahati to question Sohail and determine if he has any links to the terrorist group.
Sohail hails from Jammu and is a student at the prestigious educational institution.
Meanwhile, Farooqui was arrested by the police after he openly supported the Islamic State terrorist group in a letter posted at LinkedIn.
A lower court in Guwahati remanded him in 10-day police custody. His arrest came shortly after the NIA arrested two top ISIS leaders in Dhubri based on intelligence.
The letter states Farooqui's extremist beliefs as the reason behind his decision to renounce Indian institutions and society, which he considers un-Islamic.
The disillusioned youth revealed about his 'Hijrat' (migration) to an ISIS-controlled territory and has conveyed his plans to fight for the nefarious terror outfit.
Moreover, the letter also discloses his planned travel route, beginning from Pan Bazaar in Guwahati.
Furthermore, the letter outlines Farooqui's faith in Allah, disenchantment with secularism, break with 'Kafirs' (infidels), and a call for Hijrat.
In his letter, the IIT student has justified his actions by selectively interpreting Quranic verses and urging non-believers to convert to Islam.
This shocking incident comes just days after the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police foiled a major terror plot by arresting two high-ranking ISIS leaders in Assam's Dhubri.
The captured terrorists were identified as Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi, the head of ISIS in India, along with his associate going by the name of Anurag Singh alias Rehan.
