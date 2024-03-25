Nagaland: ENPO To Hold Emergency Meeting on March 28

KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency Meeting is set to be held on March 28 at Tuensang to address the growing concerns about the status to frontier territory.
The meeting aims to discuss important issues in the region focusing on unity, freedom, and the collective voice of the people.
Organized by ENPO, this gathering marks a crucial moment in the region’s efforts for representation and empowerment.
Staring at 10 am, the event will be led by Reverend Achu, Executive Secretary of CBLT, who will being with a prayer for unity and guidance.
The meeting’s agenda is to encompass a variety of topics crucial to the interest of Eastern Nagaland.
Earlier, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had called on the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) to refrain from boycotting electoral procedures by agreeing that there is a need for dialogue and cooperation in resolving disagreements.
His message was cast at the ticket distribution event for the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate, Dr Chumben Murry.
Rio said the state cabinet would summon a meeting of all the 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland after their return from Delhi to address their grievances.
Further, he stressed the importance of their cooperation with ENPO in addressing the issues of power-sharing for the benefit of the people. He spoke against the notion that the proposed autonomous body would be under the control of the Governor, calling it "undemocratic."
On the other hand, Rio has pointed out major policy issues that they have to address, as per their mandate in Eastern Nagaland: improvement in the development in the ENPO area, improvement in education and healthcare, increasing per capita income, job reservations, and opportunities for higher studies.
He pointed out that there are certain Naga communities geographically separated from each other but having a common identity and therefore need to work together to shape up the state's future.
