Nagaland: ENPO To Hold Emergency Meeting on March 28

KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency Meeting is set to be held on March 28 at Tuensang to address the growing concerns about the status to frontier territory.

The meeting aims to discuss important issues in the region focusing on unity, freedom, and the collective voice of the people.

Organized by ENPO, this gathering marks a crucial moment in the region’s efforts for representation and empowerment.

Staring at 10 am, the event will be led by Reverend Achu, Executive Secretary of CBLT, who will being with a prayer for unity and guidance.

The meeting’s agenda is to encompass a variety of topics crucial to the interest of Eastern Nagaland.