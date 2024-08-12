Assam STF Honoured for Relentless Anti-Crime Operations

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam has been relentlessly conducting operations since March 2023, targeting narcotics dealers, counterfeit currency networks, vehicle theft, inter-state organized crimes, GST evasion, wildlife crimes, and more. Additionally, significant actions were taken against illegal Rohingya immigrants. Notably, the STF also apprehended the head of ISIS-India and his associate in a recent operation.
In recognition of the unwavering dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the STF officers and personnel during this period, a solemn function was held at the Assam Police Headquarters (APHQ) today. During the event, the Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, Special DGP Assam, and Inspector General of Police (STF) Assam honored the STF team by awarding Commendation Certificates.
A total of 451 certificates were distributed, including 67 from the DGP, 19 from the Special DGP, 77 from the ADGP, and 288 from the IGP, STF. The DGP and Special DGP praised the STF for their exceptional efforts and encouraged them to maintain the same level of commitment in the future.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: