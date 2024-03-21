Assam: STF Operation in Jorabat Area Leads to Apprehension of Suspected Drug Peddlers

GUWAHATI: In a well-prepared operation by the Special Task Force (STF) in the Jorabat region of Assam, several suspected habitual drug peddlers were rounded up. The Basistha Police Station jurisdiction has been under this raid, which was to cripple the networks involved in the illicit drug trade. But the operation could not have been undertaken without a proper intelligence backup for the operation. Credible intelligence inputs were enough to bust illegal drug activities for law enforcement officers. The raid immediately led to the confiscation of substantial amounts of suspected heroin, accompanied by various paraphernalia associated with illegal drug activities.

Among the recovered items are 48 vials of suspected heroin weighing approximately 68.5 grams, a mobile phone, Rs. 1230 cash, and an NTORQ125 scooty with registration number AS 01 FB 4476 as evidence. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahim Ali (21 years), Pranjit Prasad (18 years), and Krishna Das (19 years). Rahim Ali is a resident of Juripar, Kabrastan, District: Bajali from the path of Patorkuchi, PS: Patorkuchi, District: Bajali. Pranjit Prasad belongs to Pathar-Quarry, PS: Noonmati, District: Kamrup (M), while Krishna Das is a native of house No. 11, Pathar-Quarry, PS: Noonmati, District: Kamrup (M).

Such an operation flashes the determination of law enforcement agencies to fight against the menace of drug trafficking, eviscerating the illicit drug trade within the region. Swift action has therefore been taken at the relevant junctures for the implementation of actionable intelligence, achieving significant success with the STF working alongside local police authorities.

Besides, this sends a clear message through such efforts, law enforcement agencies remain diligent in their anti-crime efforts and there is an unshakable commitment to ensure the upholding of the rule of law and the well-being of its people.

Combating the issue of drug trafficking requires multi-pronged law enforcement efforts. But that also involves prevention, rehabilitation, and participation in the community. At all times, besides effective law enforcement efforts, combined efforts must be coordinated between various stakeholders in the battle against drug abuse and nurturing a safer society for all.