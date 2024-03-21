Manipur: MMA Champion Chungreng Koren Hailed For His Achievement Amidst Manipur Unrest

IMPHAL: In the backdrop of ethnic clashes and unrest, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh accorded the recognition of a mixed martial artist—Chungreng Koren—who has given an extraordinary performance in the commotion. Koren recently emerged as the Interim Bantamweight Champion at Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 14, proving that he is not to be undermined in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) and creating a pride swelling up in Manipur. Koren was, therefore, honored at a function meant to reward him for his exceptional work with the co-operation and cooperation of everyone. At this time, ethnic tensions have been going on for some months in the area where 150 young children from every gender and age group have been killed, and tens of thousands of people are displaced. The “State,” under whose aegis this massive massacre is being committed, remains silent and complacent.

Koren’s victory took on added significance, as he dedicated his championship belt to his home state and expressed deep concern over the prevailing violence. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and restore peace in Manipur.

In addition to the previous invitation, he extended a sincere invitation to visit Manipur and witness the situation firsthand. He had recorded a heartfelt video, allegedly filmed after the bout at MFN, which focused on the need for peace restoration in Manipur. In his message, he stressed the growing problem of failure by the authorities, especially the fact that several weeks back, from a certain place, within several villages, people were starving in relief camps due to lack of food, even then much more severe problems that seem to have come into effect only after the disruption caused by escalating ethnic tensions.

With the violence continuing since May of last year, in which nearly 200 persons have been killed, there were almost 50,000 persons who got displaced from there. The authorities have indicated their concern over the deteriorating situation with underground militant groups gaining traction amid escalating ethnic tensions.

This massive outbreak of violence follows a “Tribal Solidarity March” in the hill districts protesting against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. This cluster of contradictory interests has indeed further fueled the already explosive situation in this land.

Amidst all these challenges to the state, Chungreng Koren’s victory and his impassioned plea for peace remain a beacon amidst the blight of hardship. During the troubled time for Manipur, his call for intervention echoes with the desire for an urgent need to act fast to restore order and peace to the state.