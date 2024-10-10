Assam STF Raids Dispur Apartment, Nabs 3 Suspects in High-Stakes Operation

GUWAHATI: In a major operation that Assam's Special Task Force undertook in connection with an alleged fake currency case, the outfit raided Ribraj-Evenue Apartment, situated on Bishnu-Path by-lane No. 2, Bormotoria, under Dispur Police Station, on the evening of October 9, 2024.

In the operation three wanted suspects, namely Nur Alom (son of Md. Abdul Khalek, resident of 2 No. Islampur, Lakhimpur, age 32 years), Sahidul Alom (25 years old, son of Md. Abdul Karim, Pariapara, Darrang) and Munna Ahmed (26 years old, son of Md. Nazrul Ali, Pariapara, Darrang), were arrested.

All three suspects are currently residing at the address of C/O: Smt. Sarbani Baruah, R/O: Bishnu Path, Bylane No. 2, Bormotoria, PS Dispur, Kamrup (M).

The raid yields recovery of critical evidence: an Innova Crysta car (Registration No. AS-01-FR-2909) believed to have been used by the suspects to commit the crime, a bunch of white papers attached with 28 pieces of forged Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 14,000, six mobile handsets, six adhesive tapes, one paper cutter, one scale, plastic wrapping paper.

After arresting the accused, they were taken into custody and handed over to Dispur Police Station for further investigation and prosecution procedures.

Further, the STF is more likely to continue its inquiry into the larger chain of people who were involved in the counterfeit currency scam, as fake currency is a great threat to the economy and the economic atmosphere.

Authorities appealed for the vigilance of the public towards counterfeit currency to forewarn and inform the people. Any suspicious activity towards counterfeit currency should be reported.