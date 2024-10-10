Arunachal: Pesi & Tinku Shine Bright, Claim Gold Medals at National Weightlifting Championships

ITANAGAR: Charu Pesi and Golom Tinku of Arunachal Pradesh bagged a gold medal apiece on Tuesday at the ongoing 2024 Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) National Weightlifting Championships held in Himachal Pradesh.

In the senior 61 kg category, Pesi, 17, won the gold in the inter-state category with 269 kg through snatch of 117 kg and clean and jerk of 152 kg. He won the overall bronze medal for the same lift.

Tinku competed in the junior men's 61-kg category and put up a snatch of 117 kg and a clean and jerk of 143 kg for a total of 260 kg.

Both have qualified for 38th National Games scheduled to take place early next year in Uttarakhand.

The IWLF National Youth, Junior, and Senior Weightlifting Championships will kick off on October 7 and run until October 13. The participants comprise around 860 of whom 480 are males and 380 are females split into different age groups and categories.