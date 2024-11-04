Assam: STIHUB team joins BhashaDaan initiative to preserve indigenous languages in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Science, Technology, and Innovation Hub (STIHUB) team of CIT-Kokrajhar took a significant step toward language preservation by joining the “BhashaDaan” initiative, a project under the Government of India’s Bhashini Mission. This initiative aims to protect and promote indigenous languages by creating digital language corpuses that enable their integration into future technologies.

Dr. Pranav Kumar Singh, principal investigator of the project, emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in preserving linguistic heritage. “If you want to preserve your language, it must be everyone’s responsibility to contribute, ensuring it finds a place in the solutions of tomorrow,” he stated. “Language preservation should not rest solely with few designated organizations; it requires collective effort. Our youth must come forward for ‘BhashaDaan’, the act of donating language (helping to build corpus), for only then can it be preserved and adopted in meaningful ways.”

The event, held at CIT-Kokrajhar, saw enthusiastic participation from youths of the vibrant Bodo and Assamese communities, who proudly contributed their language resources to the national corpus. Their efforts symbolize a collective determination to safeguard their cultural heritage while fostering its relevance in modern applications.

As Dr. Singh noted, the contributions made by these young volunteers are paving the way for broader language inclusion in India’s technological landscape, from AI to digital platforms, ensuring that regional languages continue to thrive in the digital age.

