Assam: Stolen motorcycle recovered in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A stolen motorcycle of one Suraj Nath, a resident of Gereki Gaon, Sootea, was recovered in Jamugurihat on Thursday morning. According to information, Nath's Hero motorcycle bearing registration number AS12AM0674 was stolen from his house on Wednesday night. He came to know about the theft on Thursday morning and lodged an FIR at Sootea police station. On the other hand, while the thief was heading towards the Tezpur side after stealing the motorcycle, he saw a patrolling team of Jamuguri police station near Patalorchuk. On seeing the police patrol party, the thief fled the place leaving the stolen motorcycle aside, after which the patrolling team took possession of the motorcycle. Later on, Sootea police contacted Jamuguri police which handed over the recovered motorcycle to the owner Suraj Nath on Thursday afternoon.

