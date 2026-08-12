Assam: Stone mining blamed for flood devastation in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: More than 130 families in Lakshmijan-Kamal Chapori under Nazira subdivision were severely affected after the Dikhow river flooded the area on July 19, with residents alleging that unchecked stone mining had aggravated the devastation.

Residents claimed that extensive stone extraction along the Assam-Nagaland border had created deep pits along the riverbed and banks, particularly near Bihubar, Augurijan, Chontak, Nepali Khuti, Lakshmijan, Barshil, Bamun Pukhuri and Kamal Chapori. They alleged that floodwaters rushed into and out of the excavated pits, intensifying the impact of the flooding.

More than 50 houses were reportedly destroyed at Kamal Chapori, while a Namghar, a church and livestock were also affected. Thick layers of silt remained across the area after the floodwaters receded, preventing several residents from returning home.

Residents further alleged that heavy machinery was used for stone extraction along a 150–200-metre stretch beside the Dikhow river.

Meanwhile, a 15-member All India Congress Seva Dal team visited the affected area and helped remove silt from the Namghar, church and houses. The team also distributed relief materials.

Former Nazira MLA and former Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia criticised the BJP-led state government over the condition of flood victims and alleged that adequate relief had not reached affected residents.

Also Read: Assam: Flood victims demand complete ban on stone mining along Dikhow river