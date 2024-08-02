Assam: Storm Uproots Trees, Causes Disruptions in Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat: A few parts of the state were hit by a storm, which caused some disruptions in communication and power supply as well as damages and loss of property.

The Jamugurihat locality of Sonitpur district was hit by a storm, causing extensive damage in the region. A large tree fell on National Highway 15 at Dhalaibeel, blocking the road partially. Lightning strikes have also been reported, but no casualties were noted for the same. Several trees have also collapsed on business establishments, causing losses. Power services in the area have been disrupted as multiple electric poles have been damaged.

These problems were reported from the Jamugurihat town area and there are concerns about further damage in the interior regions owing to the storm. Further information and details regarding possible damages from the interior villages of the region are yet to come in.

Previously, heavy rainfall damaged the structural fit of the road in the highway of Chalantapara in Jogihopa leading to the partial collapse of the Highway from Tulungia to Jogihopa. The incident is reported to have happened last night and triggered severe threats to accidents to the passers-by.

It is criticized that the company named RSBI worth Rs 636 crore has not put the work under correct supervision. The road constructed under the construction company has complaints of collapse every day. The locals are protesting in anger at such failures of the Government to overlook the serious damages caused by the construction company of the engineers. Without the fully functional activity on the road, it has emerged numerous cracks and structural damages. It is also alleged that the result of such havoc is created due to the use of substandard materials and has left without proper completion.