Assam: Strict instructions for candidates filing nominations in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of smooth functioning of the nomination process for the BTC Election 2025, scheduled to be held on September 22, the District Commissioner and Returning Officer of Kokrajhar, Masanda Magdalin Pertin, issued some instructions for strict compliance during the days of filing of nomination papers.

As per instructions, the maximum number of vehicles in the convoy of a candidate or accompanying him to be allowed to come within a periphery of 100 meters of Returning Officer’s Office has been restricted to three, and the persons who can be allowed to enter the Office of Returning Officer or the ARO at the time of filing nomination has been limited to five (including the candidate). As per instruction, the SSP, Kokrajhar, will ensure proper security arrangements. No procession or gathering will be permitted within a 100-meter radius of the office premises while candidates should come to RO’s office to submit nomination papers and park their vehicles in the designated parking spot only.

Only persons with valid ID card/Election duty appointment letters would be allowed to enter into the RO’s office complex and only vehicles of magistrates of DC Office, Kokrajhar, would be allowed to enter into the RO’s office complex while the vehicles of the staff of the DC Office, as well as those of other officials/staffs engaged in election duty would be parked within the premises of the Circuit House, Kokrajhar.

