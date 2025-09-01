Kokrajhar: BPF President Hagrama Mohilary announces second list of 10 candidates

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Putting an end to much speculation, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary on Sunday announced the party’s second phase list of 10 candidates at Kokrajhar.

The candidates are for No. 39 Pasnoi Serfang-Former EM Shyam Chundi, for No. 19 Manas Serfang-Jangila Hazoari for No. 40 Rauta-Sitting MLA Charan Boro, for No. 33 Nonoi Serfang-Paul Topp, for No. 21 Salbari-Diganta Goyari, for No. 22 Kokilabari-Saomkhor Boro, for No. 28 Goybari-Jiten Mushahary, for No.18 Thuribari-Former Councilor Khalilur, Rahman, for No. 34 Khaling Duar-Former EM Banjara Daimari, and for No. 23 Bhergaon-Mansuma Basumatary. The list includes sitting Mazbat MLA Charan Boro, two former executive members, and one former councilor.

Mohilary informed that the remaining eight candidates of the third phase would be announced on Monday. He also declared that BPF’s main contest in the BTC election would be with BJP, while UPPL would be left behind.

However, soon after the announcement, protests erupted in Thuribari constituency where some BPF supporters opposed the candidature of Khalilur Rahman. Angry workers, upset over denial of ticket to their choice, staged protests in front of Mohilary himself, demanding the candidature of Sindhu Chakla from the Bengali community instead.

The protesters alleged that denying Sindhu Chakla the ticket was a deliberate ploy by the BPF leadership to ensure BJP’s victory in Thuribari. They accused Mohilary of betraying the Bengali community and demanded immediate withdrawal of Khalilur Rahman’s nomination.

