Assam: Strike Called Demanded Enquiry in Murder of School Student

Margherita: Several organisations called for a 3-day strike in the Margherita region of the state starting on Thursday as a part of their protest against the death of a student inside school premises. The protesters demanded that a proper enquiry be made into the matter and ensure that justice is delivered to the victim and his family.

A three-day strike has been called in Margherita demanding a judicial inquiry into the murder of A student. Gamrin Makat, a student from Lekhapani Central School was found under mysterious circumstances at the school premises in Lekhapani Udaipur earlier this month.

Following the incident, the family has accused the school of being involved in the murder. Multiple local organisations supported the strike which began on Thursday and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter The 3-day strike has been led by the Singpho Jatiya Parishad and the All Singpho Students Union with support from the Margherita Regional Students Union, Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti, Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Gorkha Students Union and Assamese Youth Forum. Local people have also extended their support to the cause and demanded that an investigation be conducted immediately.

The parents of the victim child hailing from Tirap’s Kumgsai- Chantret Makat and JaongTungyang Makat, who left their son in the school hostel during the evening of August 1 claimed that their son was brutally murdered at night and later hanged with a rope and the post-mortem report too was wrong and was prepared to protect the perpetrators. They also demanded a thorough interrogation of the arrested students. Motiur Rahman, the working president of Assam Sanmilita Mahaman (ASM), Tirap Autonomous Council Demand Committee General Secretary Pallav Shyam Bailung and Tangsa Naga National Council Vice-President Tehan Hakhun expressed their concerns regarding the matter.