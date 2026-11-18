A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: An incident of violence inside Mezenga Higher Secondary School under the Nazira Education Block has triggered widespread concern in the area after a Class XI student allegedly attacked a female classmate with a sharp weapon inside their classroom on November 16. According to information available, the accused student, who studies in Class XI, had allegedly been proposing a romantic relationship to the girl for some time. However, she had consistently rejected his advances.

On the day of the incident, taking advantage of the teacher's absence from the classroom, the boy reportedly sat beside the girl and again asked whether she would accept his proposal. When she firmly refused and warned him that she would inform the principal and teachers if he continued making such advances, the boy allegedly became furious.

He then took out a knife from his pocket and suddenly slashed the girl on the cheek, leaving her seriously injured. The attack created panic and chaos inside the classroom.

The school authorities immediately rushed the injured girl to the Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Memorial Civil Hospital at Ligiripukhuri for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, after receiving information about the incident, the girl's parents reached the school and made arrangements for her treatment. They also lodged a written complaint at Nazira Model police station.

Police subsequently took the accused student to the police station and have initiated an investigation into the incident.