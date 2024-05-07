Lok Sabha Election: Stage set for 3rd phase of poll in Dhubri with 13 candidates in fray

DHUBRI: At 5 pm on Sunday, a high-stake election campaign featuring helicopter rides and bike rallies by the Congress, AIUDF, and AGP in various locations of the 2 no Dhubri Lok Sabha concluded. This set the stage for Tuesday’s third and final round of voting for the Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Dhubri Lok Sabha seats.

In Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, there are 13 candidates in the fray, but prominent among them are Badruddin Ajmal from AIUDF, Rakibul Hussain and BJP-AGP alliance candidate, Jabed Islam, who is from AGP.

As appeared from aggressive poll campaign by these parties, there is likely to be a triangular and keen fight among them. However, it is a challenge for both AIUDF and Congress as Ajmal has thrown all might to retain this seat for the fourth consecutive term while Congress left no stone unturned to wrest the seat which it lost to Ajmal for last three consecutive term since 2009.

Dhubri Lok Sabha seat had remained a strong bation for Congress till 2009 and even after the rise of AGP in 1985, Congress returned from this seat. But Badruddin Ajmal entered in the poll arena in 2006 with formation of UDF (United Democratic Front). Ajmal had contested assembly election from South Salmara, but soon changed his mind and contested in Lok Sabha poll from Dhubri in 2009 and won by a huge margin of votes, and went on to win the seat for three consecutive terms defeating Congress.

All India National Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for Rakibul Hussain which drew a huge crowd in the meeting and campaigns. Other Congress leaders registered their presence in all eleven assembly segments spanning over six election districts in Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency.

On the other hand, BJP-AGP alliance candidate from AGP, Jabed Islam who had also contested from AGP in 2019 finished third with 3,99,733 votes while Congress candidate, Abu Taher Bepari secured 4,92,506 votes and Ajmal won the seat by a margin of 2,26,258 votes.

But this time, Jabed Islam blessed with the support of BJP being an alliance party and in favour of him, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a number of poll rallies in different strong holds of parties which uplifted the confidence of party workers while AGP tried to revive their support base in the assembly constituencies where the party had MLAs in 90s.

