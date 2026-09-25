Assam: Student turns creativity into livelihood, inspiring self-reliance in Tihu

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In an inspiring example of hard work, creativity, and self-reliance, Dhanjit Das, a third-semester Political Science student of Tihu College, is balancing his academic pursuits with a small self-employment initiative. After attending classes during the day, Das spends his afternoons selling handmade decorative and utility items in Tihu market. He personally makes products such as artificial flowers, key rings, dolls, and other handmade articles, which he sells near Bholar's shop and the Hanuman Temple area in Tihu.

What makes his initiative noteworthy is that Dhanjit Das is not limiting himself to one skill. Alongside his studies and handmade-product business, he is also undergoing training in cutting and tailoring at his college. The training is helping him develop practical skills that could provide him with additional livelihood opportunities in the future.

Dhanjit is also interested in the field of theatre and acting, where he has demonstrated his talent. His involvement in creative activities reflects his determination to explore different areas while continuing his formal education. His journey highlights the importance of using personal skills and creativity to create opportunities rather than waiting solely for conventional employment. Dhanjit's efforts are drawing appreciation from those who have come across his work, with his journey serving as an encouraging example for other young people who wish to turn their talents into productive opportunities.

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