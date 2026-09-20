From Chariya Village to Self-Reliance: Nalbari Woman Builds Thriving Poultry Enterprise with Govt Support

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Determination, hard work and the effective use of government schemes have helped Manju Talukdar of Chariya village under East Nalbari Development Block build a sustainable livelihood through poultry farming.

Talukdar has been earning around Rs 5 lakh annually from her poultry and duck-rearing activities under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme of the Nalbari District Agriculture Department.

At present, her farm has around 600 chickens and 20 pairs of ducks. Last month, she sold nearly 200 ducks at Rs 800 per pair, besides earning additional income from the sale of duck eggs.

With plans to expand the enterprise, Talukdar and her husband aim to rear around 1,500 chickens and 300 ducks in the future. Construction of separate sheds for ducks and chickens is already underway. Officials associated with the ATMA programme have also played an important role in supporting her journey. Guidance from Dibakar Deka, Project Director of ATMA and District Agriculture Officer, Nalbari, along with Jyotish Barman, Block Technology Manager of East Nalbari, has helped the family improve and expand the farming enterprise.

The income generated from poultry farming has enabled Talukdar to support her seven-member family. Her experience highlights how agriculture and livestock-based enterprises can provide opportunities for self-employment and financial independence, particularly at a time when employment opportunities remain a major concern.

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