Assam: Students’ bodies condole death of Laisong police officer in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Laisong Students’ Union (LSU) and the Nianglo Luangria Zeme Students’ Union (NLZSU) have expressed deep grief and strongly condemned the tragic death of Sub-Inspector Nabajit Das, In-Charge of the Laisong Police Outpost under Mahur Police Station in Dima Hasao district.

Das, a permanent resident of Udalguri district, died on August 14 while performing his official duties at Laisong, a day before the Independence Day celebrations.

In a condolence message, the Laisong Students’ Union paid tribute to Das, describing him as a sincere police officer, a friend of the people and a dedicated public servant. The union said it had invited him as a distinguished guest for its 80th Independence Day celebration scheduled for August 15 and that he had kindly accepted the invitation and expressed his willingness to attend the programme.

The union expressed deep regret over Das’s death just a day before the scheduled celebration and conveyed its heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends and colleagues.

Meanwhile, the Nianglo Luangria Zeme Students’ Union strongly condemned the incident and described the death of the duty-bound police officer as an “irreparable tragedy”. The union extended its condolences to the family, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased officer.

The NLZSU also urged the police administration and other authorities to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The union assured the law-enforcement agencies and local administration of its full cooperation in the investigation.

Both students’ organisations prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

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