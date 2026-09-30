Assam: Students’ body seeks action against teacher over liquor shop event in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Kamrup District Students' Union has submitted a memorandum to the Kamrup District Commissioner, demanding the suspension of Girish Das, an assistant teacher of Singimari High School, over his alleged presence at the inauguration ceremony of a newly opened liquor shop at Shingimari Chowk.

The organisation has expressed concern over the alleged participation of a school teacher in such an event.

The Kamrup District Students' Union stated that teachers hold an important position in society and are expected to set an example for students. It argued that the alleged presence could send an inappropriate message to students and the wider community.

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